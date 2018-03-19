Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
19.03.2018 15:06:56

DGAP-DD: Pittler Maschinenfabik AG i.A.

DGAP-DD: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2018 / 15:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Rothenberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG

b) LEI
39120007HKYYFRBUTZ82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006925001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.65 EUR 127750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.65 EUR 127750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
Gutleutstrasse 175
60327 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41285  19.03.2018 



