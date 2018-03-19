DGAP-DD: Pittler Maschinenfabik AG i.A.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.03.2018 / 15:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Rothenberger Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG

b) LEI

39120007HKYYFRBUTZ82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006925001





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.65 EUR 127750.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.65 EUR 127750.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





