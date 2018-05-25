<
25.05.2018 19:21:18

DGAP-DD: Philion SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2018 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: PM Lifestyle GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Rohbeck
Position: Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Philion SE

b) LEI
894500GM6KLV3YI4J540 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3

b) Nature of the transaction


subscription

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.50 EUR 47500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.50 EUR 47500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Philion SE
Wallstr. 15 a
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.philion.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42831  25.05.2018 



