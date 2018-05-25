DGAP-DD: Philion SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2018 / 19:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: PM Lifestyle GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Rohbeck Position: Managing Director





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Philion SE

b) LEI

894500GM6KLV3YI4J540

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3





b) Nature of the transaction

subscription





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.50 EUR 47500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.50 EUR 47500.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





