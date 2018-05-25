Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
25.05.2018 19:21:38
DGAP-DD: Philion SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Philion SE
|Wallstr. 15 a
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.philion.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
42831 25.05.2018
