DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.04.2018 / 13:38

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Marion Last name(s): Hebestreit





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gernot Last name(s): Hebestreit Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007641006





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 1,000 shares to third parties





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





