26.04.2018 13:39:31

DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.04.2018 / 13:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Marion
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007641006

b) Nature of the transaction


Donation of 1,000 shares to third parties

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42071  26.04.2018 



