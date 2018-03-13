DGAP-DD: Mars One Ventures AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.03.2018 / 10:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Bas Last name(s): Lansdorp





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mars One Ventures AG

b) LEI

894500DFS3MFSSBTDD14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0132106482





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Transaction of an asset manager





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.052 EUR 10000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.052 EUR 10000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





