Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2018 10:43:53

DGAP-DD: Mars One Ventures AG

DGAP-DD: Mars One Ventures AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2018 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Bas
Last name(s): Lansdorp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mars One Ventures AG

b) LEI
894500DFS3MFSSBTDD14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132106482

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction of an asset manager

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.052 EUR 10000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.052 EUR 10000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mars One Ventures AG
Birsigstr. 2
4054 Basel
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.mars-one.com/investor-relations/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41149  13.03.2018 



Nachrichten zu Mars One Ventures AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mars One Ventures AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
09:02
TecDAX – Doji am Widerstand
08:32
SMI wieder im Dunstkreis der 9.000er-Marke
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Steuerreform lässt Unternehmensgewinne sprudeln
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mars One Ventures AG 0.05 0.00% Mars One Ventures AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI schliesst im Plus - DAX konnte uber 12'400-Punkte-Marke steigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boom der Halbleiterindustrie beflügelt VAT - anhaltend starkes Wachstum erwartet
Darum steigt der Euro etwas zum Dollar - zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Am Dienstag konnten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes nicht für eine klare Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB