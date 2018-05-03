<
03.05.2018 19:00:44

DGAP-DD: MagForce AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2018 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ben J.
Last name(s): Lipps

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MagForce AG

b) LEI
391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.4955 EUR 82432.5 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.4955 EUR 82432.5 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.magforce.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42233  03.05.2018 



