03.05.2018 14:47:40

DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2018 / 14:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dautl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 132 shares as part of the compensation (long-term incentive compensation)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42203  03.05.2018 



