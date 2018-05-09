<
09.05.2018 15:38:14

DGAP-DD: Linde AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2018 / 15:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Eulitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Linde AG

b) LEI
WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4L75

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
187.5000 EUR 29437.50 EUR
187.5500 EUR 64329.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
187.5343 EUR 93767.15 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.linde.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42399  09.05.2018 



02.05.18 Linde buy UBS AG
30.04.18 Linde buy Baader Bank
26.04.18 Linde Hold S&P Capital IQ
26.04.18 Linde market-perform Bernstein Research
26.04.18 Linde overweight Barclays Capital

Wall Street eröffnet freundlich
Die US-Indizes sind am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen in den Handel gegangen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

