DGAP-DD: Linde AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2018 / 15:37

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Eulitz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Linde AG

b) LEI

WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E4L75





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



187.5000 EUR 29437.50 EUR



187.5500 EUR 64329.65 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



187.5343 EUR 93767.15 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





