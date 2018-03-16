Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.03.2018 16:28:50

DGAP-DD: Linde AG

DGAP-DD: Linde AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2018 / 16:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Aldo
Last name(s): Belloni

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Linde AG

b) LEI
WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4L75

b) Nature of the transaction




Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 371,940.00 EUR on 8 May 2018 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde AG
Klosterhofstraße 1
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.linde.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41259  16.03.2018 



Nachrichten zu Linde AGmehr Nachrichten

16:45
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:45
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:40
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:33
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:33
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:28
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
16:28
 DGAP-DD: Linde AG (EQS Group)
15:14
Bayer und Linde müssen um Deals bangen (ARD)

Analysen zu Linde AGmehr Analysen

09:21 Linde Hold Commerzbank AG
12.03.18 Linde Neutral UBS AG
12.03.18 Linde market-perform Bernstein Research
12.03.18 Linde Sell S&P Capital IQ
09.03.18 Linde Halten Independent Research GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09:30
DAX: Erholungsmodus bestätigt
08:32
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde AG 192.55 -4.25% Linde AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv - Franken bleibt "hoch" bewertet
Bachem-Aktien trotz Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Dividendenplus deutlich unter Druck
Bitcoin-Kurs fällt unter 8000 US-Dollar
SMI kaum verändert - DAX nach technischen Problemen fester
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Dufry 2017 mit weiterem Wachstum und Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Druck
Vifor Pharma hält nach gutem Wachstum 2017 an Zielen für 2020 fest - Aktie konnte zulegen
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow bleibt auf Erholungskurs
Der US-Aktienmarkt kann am Freitag zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB