24.05.2018 11:14:37
DGAP-DD: Leoni AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
42765 24.05.2018
