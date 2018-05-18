<
18.05.2018 15:22:04

DGAP-DD: Leoni AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2018 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Stüttem

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leoni AG

b) LEI
5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005408884

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
56.82 EUR 7159.32 EUR
56.74 EUR 13390.64 EUR
56.76 EUR 8173.44 EUR
56.78 EUR 9879.72 EUR
56.80 EUR 17892.00 EUR
56.90 EUR 284.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
56.80 EUR 56779.62 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra via Kreissparkasse Augsburg
MIC: XETR


18.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nürnberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42651  18.05.2018 



