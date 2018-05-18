DGAP-DD: Leoni AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.05.2018 / 15:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Stüttem





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leoni AG

b) LEI

5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005408884





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



56.82 EUR 7159.32 EUR



56.74 EUR 13390.64 EUR



56.76 EUR 8173.44 EUR



56.78 EUR 9879.72 EUR



56.80 EUR 17892.00 EUR



56.90 EUR 284.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



56.80 EUR 56779.62 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra via Kreissparkasse Augsburg MIC: XETR





