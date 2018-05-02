DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.05.2018 / 20:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Hany Last name(s): Magour





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0132594711





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.0 EUR 18291.66 EUR



6.0 EUR 881.72 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.0000 EUR 19173.3800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





