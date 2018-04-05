<
05.04.2018 21:11:58

DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG

DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2018 / 21:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hany
Last name(s): Magour

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132594711

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.07742 EUR 3000.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.1 EUR 3000.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41771  05.04.2018 



