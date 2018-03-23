DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2018 / 12:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Daniel Last name(s): Quinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: President of the Board of Directors / President of the Executive Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI

391200APPWFDYDGV1M54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: CH0132594711





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 7500 shares of LION E-Mobility AG as part of LION's long term employee participation plan.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0 EUR 50850 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0 EUR 50850 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





