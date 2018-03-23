Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
23.03.2018 12:24:52

DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG

DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2018 / 12:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hany
Last name(s): Magour

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132594711

b) Nature of the transaction




Receipt of 7500 shares of LION E-Mobility AG as part of LION's employee long term participation plan 2017.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 50850 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 50850 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41429  23.03.2018 



