26.03.2018 15:27:53

DGAP-DD: LEONI AG

DGAP-DD: LEONI AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2018 / 15:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Paglia

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leoni AG

b) LEI
5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005408884

b) Nature of the transaction


Discretionary acquisition of shares in the context of employee bonus program up to a maximum amount of EUR 11,250.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nürnberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41515  26.03.2018 



