DGAP-DD: KAP Beteiligungs-AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.05.2018 / 12:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Alexander Last name(s): Riedel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KAP Beteiligungs-AG

b) LEI

529900PL69Z32D8WH189

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006208408





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of Shares as a part of capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



33.25 EUR 599996.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



33.2500 EUR 599996.2500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





