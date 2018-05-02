<
02.05.2018 12:57:54

DGAP-DD: KAP Beteiligungs-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2018 / 12:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Riedel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KAP Beteiligungs-AG

b) LEI
529900PL69Z32D8WH189 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006208408

b) Nature of the transaction


Subscription of Shares as a part of capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
33.25 EUR 599996.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.2500 EUR 599996.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KAP Beteiligungs-AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Internet: www.kap.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42145  02.05.2018 



