27.03.2018 13:38:54

DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG

DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2018 / 13:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
8.05 EUR 733121.55 EUR
8.05 EUR 957378.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.0500 EUR 1690500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41597  27.03.2018 



