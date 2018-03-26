Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
26.03.2018 09:48:06

DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG

DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2018 / 09:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hans Peter
Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of supervisory board of FinTech Group Bank AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FinTech Group AG

b) LEI
529900IRBZTADXJB6757 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 27500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.5000 EUR 27500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Exchange
MIC: XFRA


26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
60327 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41505  26.03.2018 



