Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
26.03.2018 09:48:06
DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG
DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG english
41505 26.03.2018
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
41505 26.03.2018
Nachrichten zu FinTech Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:48
|DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
09:48
|DGAP-DD: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
14.03.18
|DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
14.03.18
|DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
12.03.18
|DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
12.03.18
|DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG (EQS Group)
|
08.03.18
|BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group (Financial Times)
|
08.03.18
|BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group (Financial Times)
Analysen zu FinTech Group AGmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Wochenauftakt kann der heimische Aktienmarkt zulegen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}