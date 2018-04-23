<
23.04.2018 19:30:55

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.04.2018 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Ferm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
26.91050 EUR 58637.9595 EUR
26.69490 EUR 17431.7697 EUR
26.71740 EUR 21774.681 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.82874 EUR 97844.4148 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: N/A
MIC: XETA


23.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42017  23.04.2018 



11.01.18 Ferratum Neutral equinet AG
09.12.16 Ferratum buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.16 Ferratum buy equinet AG
10.11.16 Ferratum buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.11.16 Ferratum buy equinet AG

