DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.04.2018 / 19:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Clemens Last name(s): Krause





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: FI4000106299





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



25.1 EUR 18825 EUR



25.2 EUR 7560 EUR



25.1 EUR 928.7 EUR



25.05 EUR 2980 EUR



25 EUR 8600 EUR



25.55 EUR 6924.05 EUR



25.5 EUR 7726.5 EUR



25.45 EUR 5751.7 EUR



25.55 EUR 4088 EUR



25.5 EUR 3187.5 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



25.26467 EUR 66572.4054 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: N/A MIC: XOFF





