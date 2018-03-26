<
26.03.2018 19:00:54

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2018 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Krause

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
26.1 EUR 18713.7 EUR
26.05 EUR 7372.15 EUR
26.4 EUR 6732 EUR
26.35 EUR 2661.35 EUR
26.3 EUR 27615 EUR
26.3 EUR 2472 EUR
26.3 EUR 6625 EUR
26.5 EUR 3306.25 EUR
26.4 EUR 16500 EUR
26.5 EUR 12190 EUR
26.45 EUR 3306.25 EUR
26.4 EUR 10956 EUR
26.4 EUR 4910.4 EUR
26.35 EUR 6482.1 EUR
26.25 EUR 14910 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.31862 EUR 144752.41 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: N/A
MIC: XOFF


26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41545  26.03.2018 



