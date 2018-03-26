DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.03.2018 / 19:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Clemens Last name(s): Krause





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: FI4000106299





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



26.1 EUR 18713.7 EUR



26.05 EUR 7372.15 EUR



26.4 EUR 6732 EUR



26.35 EUR 2661.35 EUR



26.3 EUR 27615 EUR



26.3 EUR 2472 EUR



26.3 EUR 6625 EUR



26.5 EUR 3306.25 EUR



26.4 EUR 16500 EUR



26.5 EUR 12190 EUR



26.45 EUR 3306.25 EUR



26.4 EUR 10956 EUR



26.4 EUR 4910.4 EUR



26.35 EUR 6482.1 EUR



26.25 EUR 14910 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



26.31862 EUR 144752.41 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: N/A MIC: XOFF





