23.03.2018 19:00:57

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2018 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Krause

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
26.9 EUR 19932.9 EUR
26.85 EUR 3356.25 EUR
26.7 EUR 3591.2 EUR
26.5 EUR 29370 EUR
26.8 EUR 48400.8 EUR
26.75 EUR 18564.5 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.73494 EUR 149715.664 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: N/A
MIC: XOFF


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41473  23.03.2018 



