DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.03.2018 / 19:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Erik Last name(s): Ferm





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: FI4000106299





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.05380 EUR 88898.7868 EUR



26.93670 EUR 245393.337 EUR



26.89240 EUR 61825.6276 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



26.95595 EUR 396112.496 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





