Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2018 19:00:52

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj

DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.03.2018 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Ferm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ferratum Oyj

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
27.05380 EUR 88898.7868 EUR
26.93670 EUR 245393.337 EUR
26.89240 EUR 61825.6276 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
26.95595 EUR 396112.496 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


21.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41339  21.03.2018 



Nachrichten zu Ferratum Oyjmehr Nachrichten

19:00
 DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
19:00
 DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
20.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
20.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
16.03.18
 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
16.03.18
 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
15.03.18
 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)
15.03.18
 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Ferratum Oyjmehr Analysen

11.01.18 Ferratum Neutral equinet AG
09.12.16 Ferratum buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14.11.16 Ferratum buy equinet AG
10.11.16 Ferratum buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10.11.16 Ferratum buy equinet AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:27
Vontobel: Straumann: ein unentdecktes Schweizer Potenzial?
11:19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Neue Mini-Trading-Range
08:33
SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Rendite mit Schwellenländer-Anleihen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferratum Oyj 27.00 -0.18% Ferratum Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Swisscom- und Sunrise-Aktien nach Salt-Plänen deutlich im Minus
Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street legt zu
Roche erreicht mit IMpower131-Studie bei Tecentriq-Kombination Ziele teilweise
Apple-Event im März: Wartet der iKonzern mit neuer Hardware auf?
SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street legt zu
Die Anleger an den US-amerikanischen Börsen zeigen sich begeistert von der Leitzinserhöhung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB