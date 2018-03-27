Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.03.2018 15:33:51
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz.
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english
41603 27.03.2018
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Friesenheimer Str. 17
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
41603 27.03.2018
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz.mehr Nachrichten
|
15:33
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
15:33
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
15:28
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
15:28
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
|
21.03.18
|Schmierstoffhersteller: Fuchs Petrolub plant hohe Investitionen (Handelsblatt)
|
21.03.18
|DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz.mehr Analysen
|26.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|22.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|26.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|22.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|Baader Bank
|26.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|Baader Bank
|22.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|Baader Bank
|06.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|Baader Bank
|05.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|UBS AG
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.01.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|22.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|21.03.18
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Commerzbank AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}