DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE Vz.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2018 / 15:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Anna-Louisa Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005790406





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.20 EUR 26491.60 EUR



41.15 EUR 11768.90 EUR



41.10 EUR 3699.00 EUR



41.25 EUR 41.25 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.1772059 EUR 42000.75 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





