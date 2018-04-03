<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2018 14:26:00

DGAP-DD: Evonik AG

DGAP-DD: Evonik Industries AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2018 / 14:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kullmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evonik Industries AG

b) LEI
41GUOJQTALQHLF39XJ34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000EVNK013

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
28.50 EUR 14250.00 EUR
28.50 EUR 14250.00 EUR
28.53 EUR 71610.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.521453 EUR 100110.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


03.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41697  03.04.2018 



Nachrichten zu Evonik AGmehr Nachrichten

14:26
 DGAP-DD: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
14:26
 DGAP-DD: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
14:14
 DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
09:45
 Evonik schliesst Standort Kaba in Ungarn (Dow Jones)
28.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
28.03.18
 DGAP-DD: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
26.03.18
 DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Evonik AG (EQS Group)
19.03.18
 DGAP-Kapitalmarktinformation: Evonik AG (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Evonik AGmehr Analysen

08:19 Evonik buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.03.18 Evonik buy Citigroup Corp.
19.03.18 Evonik Sell UBS AG
15.03.18 Evonik buy Citigroup Corp.
14.03.18 Evonik Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:46
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
11:03
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
08:36
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Evonik AG 36.00 -2.65% Evonik AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ist nach Ostern schwach in die verkürzte Börsenwoche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB