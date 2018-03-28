<
28.03.2018 09:43:55

DGAP-DD: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG (Elikraft)

DGAP-DD: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2018 / 09:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Park-Bau Verwaltung Borken in Hessen KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer-Michael
Last name(s): Rudolph
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG

b) LEI
391200KWA2F3X1MF4070 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005254007

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
68.00 EUR 680.00 EUR
68.00 EUR 680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
68.00 EUR 1360.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG
Frielendorfer Str. 26
34582 Borken
Germany
Internet: www.elikraft.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41527  28.03.2018 



