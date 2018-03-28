DGAP-DD: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG (Elikraft)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.03.2018 / 09:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Park-Bau Verwaltung Borken in Hessen KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer-Michael Last name(s): Rudolph Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG

b) LEI

391200KWA2F3X1MF4070

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005254007





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



68.00 EUR 680.00 EUR



68.00 EUR 680.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



68.00 EUR 1360.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





