DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2018 / 10:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Johannes Antonius Last name(s): Teyssen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

E.ON SE

b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ENAG999





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.358 EUR 336.89 EUR



9.358 EUR 13662.68 EUR



9.349 EUR 14584.44 EUR



9.359 EUR 720.64 EUR



9.359 EUR 13607.99 EUR



9.351 EUR 14082.61 EUR



9.357 EUR 14765.35 EUR



9.352 EUR 14869.68 EUR



9.354 EUR 14470.64 EUR



9.357 EUR 9357.00 EUR



9.357 EUR 5651.63 EUR



9.353 EUR 15058.33 EUR



9.342 EUR 13910.24 EUR



9.36 EUR 14489.28 EUR



9.357 EUR 9712.57 EUR



9.359 EUR 5521.81 EUR



9.351 EUR 14176.12 EUR



9.342 EUR 14975.23 EUR



9.342 EUR 14657.60 EUR



9.341 EUR 14712.08 EUR



9.317 EUR 1360.28 EUR



9.317 EUR 12754.97 EUR



9.316 EUR 14262.80 EUR



9.312 EUR 11751.74 EUR



9.312 EUR 2663.23 EUR



9.322 EUR 14066.90 EUR



9.323 EUR 15187.17 EUR



9.306 EUR 856.15 EUR



9.323 EUR 14180.28 EUR



9.33 EUR 14069.64 EUR



9.326 EUR 10911.42 EUR



9.326 EUR 3021.62 EUR



9.323 EUR 1650.17 EUR



9.323 EUR 596.67 EUR



9.323 EUR 186.46 EUR



9.323 EUR 1221.31 EUR



9.323 EUR 848.39 EUR



9.323 EUR 587.35 EUR



9.323 EUR 503.44 EUR



9.323 EUR 596.67 EUR



9.323 EUR 773.81 EUR



9.323 EUR 559.38 EUR



9.323 EUR 783.13 EUR



9.323 EUR 596.67 EUR



9.323 EUR 512.77 EUR



9.323 EUR 4717.44 EUR



9.321 EUR 1920.13 EUR



9.323 EUR 12138.55 EUR



9.324 EUR 15002.32 EUR



9.325 EUR 3636.75 EUR



9.325 EUR 2452.48 EUR



9.325 EUR 8877.40 EUR



9.319 EUR 15012.91 EUR



9.298 EUR 14551.37 EUR



9.294 EUR 12268.08 EUR



9.294 EUR 2723.14 EUR



9.298 EUR 14932.59 EUR



9.285 EUR 15004.56 EUR



9.276 EUR 955.43 EUR



9.276 EUR 13134.82 EUR



9.275 EUR 14719.43 EUR



9.282 EUR 2784.60 EUR



9.282 EUR 11416.86 EUR



9.276 EUR 5751.12 EUR



9.276 EUR 9192.52 EUR



9.275 EUR 946.05 EUR



9.282 EUR 2339.06 EUR



9.283 EUR 2227.92 EUR



9.283 EUR 8558.93 EUR



9.272 EUR 556.32 EUR



9.272 EUR 4116.77 EUR



9.272 EUR 9605.79 EUR



9.279 EUR 3850.79 EUR



9.279 EUR 2663.07 EUR



9.285 EUR 8421.50 EUR



9.294 EUR 14777.46 EUR



9.298 EUR 6536.49 EUR



9.298 EUR 2222.22 EUR



9.298 EUR 1878.20 EUR



9.298 EUR 4314.27 EUR



9.297 EUR 14875.20 EUR



9.305 EUR 14934.53 EUR



9.307 EUR 14667.83 EUR



9.3 EUR 2343.60 EUR



9.3 EUR 12666.60 EUR



9.292 EUR 14012.34 EUR



9.288 EUR 1578.96 EUR



9.294 EUR 13401.95 EUR



9.289 EUR 14908.85 EUR



9.293 EUR 14209.00 EUR



9.288 EUR 975.24 EUR



9.289 EUR 13097.49 EUR



9.298 EUR 6973.50 EUR



9.298 EUR 204.56 EUR



9.298 EUR 7801.02 EUR



9.297 EUR 6080.24 EUR



9.3 EUR 2464.50 EUR



9.3 EUR 6575.10 EUR



9.298 EUR 14188.75 EUR



9.297 EUR 2101.12 EUR



9.297 EUR 11974.54 EUR



9.291 EUR 15181.49 EUR



9.298 EUR 1227.34 EUR



9.298 EUR 13045.09 EUR



9.276 EUR 14043.86 EUR



9.27 EUR 3708.00 EUR



9.27 EUR 10799.55 EUR



9.267 EUR 240.94 EUR



9.267 EUR 13826.36 EUR



9.254 EUR 5506.13 EUR



9.254 EUR 9050.41 EUR



9.262 EUR 7715.25 EUR



9.262 EUR 6427.83 EUR



9.267 EUR 14669.66 EUR



9.263 EUR 11986.32 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.310 EUR 929495.66 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





