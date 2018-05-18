<
18.05.2018 19:51:58

DGAP-DD: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2018 / 19:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patricia Jane
Last name(s): Gavan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI
549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Deferred Trust Units

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00 CAD; Volume: 40,000 Deferred Trust Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


42689  18.05.2018 



