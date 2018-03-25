Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2018 20:05:58

DGAP-DD: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Units

DGAP-DD: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2018 / 20:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: John
Last name(s): Sullivan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Trustee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI
549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Income Deferred Trust Units

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of Income Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 319 Income Deferred Trust Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


41497  25.03.2018 



Nachrichten zu Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Unitsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

23.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
23.03.18
Sorge vor Handelskrieg zwischen USA und China lässt Goldpreis steigen – darauf sollten Anleger jetzt achten!
23.03.18
SMI taucht ab
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Units 13.51 -0.66% Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Units

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - Auch zum Franken tiefer
Analysten: Das iPhone X dürfte weiterhin für Probleme bei Apple sorgen
Verpasste Chance: Warren Buffett hat einen Investment-Fehler gemacht
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Darum bleiben die Tesla Model 3-Bestellungen hinter den Reservierungen zurück
Medartis mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SMI und DAX gehen rot ins Wochende
In dieser Stadt ist Krypto-Mining verboten
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen rot ins Wochende
Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt auch am Freitag weiter nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB