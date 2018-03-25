DGAP-DD: Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Units



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2018 / 19:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Dream Asset Management Corporation





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Cooper Position: President and Chief Responsible Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

b) LEI

549300B5ZRQ7QDUOWK16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Income Deferred Trust Units





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Income Deferred Trust Units; Price: 0.00CAD; Volume: 10,512 Income Deferred Trust Units





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





