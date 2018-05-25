DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2018 / 18:52

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mrs. First name: Gale S. Last name(s): Fitzgerald





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



11.5879 USD 34763.70 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



11.5879 USD 34763.70 USD





e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-24; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction





Name: NYSE MIC: XNYS





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





