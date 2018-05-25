<
25.05.2018 18:53:03

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2018 / 18:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mrs.
First name: Gale S.
Last name(s): Fitzgerald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.5879 USD 34763.70 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.5879 USD 34763.70 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-24; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42833  25.05.2018 



