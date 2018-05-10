<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2018 16:15:32

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2018 / 16:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Allender Holdings, LLC

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Patrick W.
Last name(s): Allender
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
11.86010 USD 237202.00 USD
11.89610 USD 59480.50 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.8673 USD 296682.50 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-07; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


10.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42415  10.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.mehr Analysen

14.02.18 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
01.11.17 Diebold Nixdorf Hold Lake Street
06.07.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
19.06.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
18.04.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Feltl & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.05.18
Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
09.05.18
Folgenschwere Entscheidung
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. 12.61 3.22% Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold: Hochspannung vor Trump-Entscheidung
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Commerzbank sieht sich auf gutem Weg zu Gewinnplus und Dividende 2018
Eurokurs stabilisiert sich nach Fall unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Adecco mit weniger Umsatz und Gewinn- Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Trumps Iran-Entscheidung tangiert Eurokurs nur wenig
Endress+Hauser erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn und schafft 300 neue Stellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tendiert etwas höher
Im Donnerstagshandel weisen die US-Aktienmärkte leicht positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB