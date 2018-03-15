Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 19:18:45

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2018 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr.
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Chapman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction




Acceptance of 39,572 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-15; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41243  15.03.2018 



14.02.18 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
01.11.17 Diebold Nixdorf Hold Lake Street
06.07.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
19.06.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Lake Street
18.04.17 Diebold Nixdorf Buy Feltl & Co.

US-Börsen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street startete am Donnerstag freundlich in den Handelstag, nachmittags bewegen sich die wichtigsten Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

