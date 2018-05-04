DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.05.2018 / 18:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Mr First name: Aidan Last name(s): Hughes



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.





b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15





4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share ISIN: GB0059822006





b) Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options immediately prior to expiration and continued ownership of all the resulting shares.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 0.15 EUR 2293





d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume 0.15 EUR 2293



e) Date of the transaction



01/05/18





f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA MIC: XTRA

