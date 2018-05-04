04.05.2018 18:30:25

DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english




Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2018 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Mr
First name: Aidan
Last name(s): Hughes
 

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status



Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
 


b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
 


b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15
 


4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006
 


b) Nature of the transaction



Exercise of options immediately prior to expiration and continued ownership of all the resulting shares.
 


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)
0.15 EUR 2293
 


d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume
0.15 EUR 2293
 

e) Date of the transaction



01/05/18
 


f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA

04.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42249  04.05.2018 



