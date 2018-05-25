<
25.05.2018 18:01:22

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2018 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timotheus
Last name(s): Höttges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
13.3350 EUR 65341.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.3350 EUR 65341.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42797  25.05.2018 



