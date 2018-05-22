<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 11:47:22

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2018 / 11:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Kremer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
13.4450 EUR 122389.84 EUR
13.4400 EUR 204919.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
13.4419 EUR 327309.5150 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42711  22.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Deutsche Telekom AGmehr Analysen

10:44 Deutsche Telekom buy UBS AG
17.05.18 Deutsche Telekom kaufen DZ BANK
14.05.18 Deutsche Telekom kaufen Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
10.05.18 Deutsche Telekom Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.05.18 Deutsche Telekom Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:36
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:42
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Deutsche Telekom AG 15.89 -4.71% Deutsche Telekom AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
SMI und DAX unentschlossen
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX unentschlossen
Am Dienstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB