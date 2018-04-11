11.04.2018 19:25:27

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.04.2018 / 19:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.25 EUR 10342.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.2500 EUR 10342.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41855  11.04.2018 



