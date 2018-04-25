<
25.04.2018 15:34:27

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2018 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sonja
Last name(s): Paffendorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900KUCKLL93310775 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights and allocation of new shares as part of a subscription rights capital increase from additional purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.75 EUR 62821.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.75 EUR 62821.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG
Martin-Niemöller-Str. 23
18147 Rostock
Germany
Internet: http://www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42057  25.04.2018 



