DGAP-DD: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.04.2018 / 15:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Sonja Last name(s): Paffendorf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900KUCKLL93310775

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights and allocation of new shares as part of a subscription rights capital increase from additional purchase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.75 EUR 62821.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.75 EUR 62821.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-04-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





