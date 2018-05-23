<
23.05.2018 08:19:52

DGAP-DD: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2018 / 08:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lynn
Last name(s): Weiland

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Henrik
Last name(s): von Lukowicz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

b) LEI
3912004WNM7UGIX4VA13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SUL5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.10 EUR 33300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.10 EUR 33300.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG
Nimrodstr. 23
13469 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.defama.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42725  23.05.2018 



