04.04.2018 09:15:12

DGAP-DD: Bechtle AG

DGAP-DD: Bechtle AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2018 / 09:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olemotz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bechtle AG

b) LEI
529900HA2QT774RUXW59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005158703

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
66.40 EUR 12682.40 EUR
66.45 EUR 598.05 EUR
66.35 EUR 3317.50 EUR
66.35 EUR 5971.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
66.3807 EUR 22569.4500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41707  04.04.2018 



