DGAP-DD: Bechtle AG



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.04.2018 / 09:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olemotz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bechtle AG

b) LEI

529900HA2QT774RUXW59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005158703





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



66.40 EUR 12682.40 EUR



66.45 EUR 598.05 EUR



66.35 EUR 3317.50 EUR



66.35 EUR 5971.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



66.3807 EUR 22569.4500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





