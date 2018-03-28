<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.03.2018 14:58:14

DGAP-DD: Bayer

DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2018 / 14:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johanna W. (Hanneke)
Last name(s): Faber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
90.8267 EUR 31970.9984 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
90.8267 EUR 31970.9984 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41587  28.03.2018 



(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
Bayer AG 40544715 21.27 % 7.99 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu Bayermehr Nachrichten

15:08
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:08
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:06
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:06
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:04
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:04
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:02
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)
15:02
 DGAP-DD: Bayer (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Bayermehr Analysen

26.03.18 Bayer Outperform Bernstein Research
23.03.18 Bayer buy Commerzbank AG
22.03.18 Bayer Halten Independent Research GmbH
22.03.18 Bayer buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.03.18 Bayer buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13:27
DAX-Future: Nur volatile Stabilisierung
08:32
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation geht weiter zurück
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bayer 106.48 -2.24% Bayer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX leichter
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
Geheime Messinstrumente enthüllt: So bestimmt Amazon den Erfolg von Prime Video

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen erwartet
Zur Wochenmitte dürfte es in New York nach oben gehen, während an der NASDAQ rote Vorzeichen dominieren dürften.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB