08.05.2018 14:33:00

DGAP-DD: Baumot Group AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2018 / 14:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Roger
Last name(s): Kavena

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Baumot Group AG

b) LEI
529900LYUYY2N0PTKD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8Y89

b) Nature of the transaction


Share lending of 393,724 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Baumot Group AG
Eduard-Rhein-Straße 21 - 23
53639 Königswinter
Germany
Internet: ir.baumot.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42323  08.05.2018 



