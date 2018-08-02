<
02.08.2018 10:24:21

DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

02.08.2018 / 10:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 2 August 2018

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The share buyback resolved on 20 July 2018 by the Managing Board of Siemens Healthineers AG (hereinafter also referred to as 'Company') and announced by the Company in a press release dated 2 August 2018 will commence on 3 August 2018. In the time period until 12 September 2018, treasury shares of the Company with a maximum value of EUR 55,000,000.00 (excluding incidental transaction charges) shall be acquired, in total, however, no more than 2,000,000 no-par-value shares. The acquired shares will be used in connection with share-based remuneration programs and, respectively, employee stock programs of the Company or entities under its control and will be delivered to persons who have or had an employment relationship with the Company or an entity under its control, as well as to board members of entities under the Company's control. To the extent that the acquired shares are not required for such purpose, they may be used for other legally permissible purposes. The Managing Board thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of Siemens Healthineers AG on 19 February 2018 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG).

An investment firm is mandated to carry out the buyback, making its decisions on the date of the acquisition of shares independently and without the influence of the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate of the investment firm and to confer the mandate to another investment firm or credit institution in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be terminated, suspended and resumed at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

The buyback shall be implemented exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental transaction charges) must neither exceed the share price of a Siemens HealthineersShare, as determined by the opening auction of a Siemens Healthineers-Share in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) by more than 10% nor fall below such market price by more than 20%.

The investment firm is further obligated to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (hereinafter also referred to as 'Buyback Regulation'). According to the Buyback Regulation, inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, the higher of the two values being relevant. Furthermore, pursuant to the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2 para. 3 Buyback Regulation in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, Siemens Healthineers AG will publish the transactions on its website under https:// www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of disclosure.

Munich, 2 August 2018

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board


02.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710385  02.08.2018 

