07.05.2018
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 91st Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
In the time period from 30 April 2018 until and including 6 May 2018, a number of 152,978 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 6 May 2018 amounts to 18,885,450 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 7 May 2018
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Language:
English
Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
07.05.2018
