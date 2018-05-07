<
07.05.2018 13:21:14

DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 91st Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.05.2018 / 13:21
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 91st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 30 April 2018 until and including 6 May 2018, a number of 152,978 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
30/4/2018 38,091 105.19313
2/5/2018 37,294 107.69463
3/5/2018 40,381 107.91649
4/5/2018 37,212 107.95107

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 6 May 2018 amounts to 18,885,450 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 May 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


07.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

683003  07.05.2018 

