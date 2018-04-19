<
19.04.2018 13:36:13

DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Serviceware SE / Home Member State
Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.04.2018 / 13:36
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Serviceware SE hereby announces pursuant to Section § 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) that its home country (Herkunftsstaat) is the Federal Republic of Germany.


19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Serviceware SE
Carl-Zeiss-Str. 16
65520 Bad Camberg
Germany
Internet: www.serviceware.se

 
End of News DGAP News Service

676487  19.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676487&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

