DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Serviceware SE / Home Member State

Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.04.2018 / 13:36

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Serviceware SE hereby announces pursuant to Section § 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) that its home country (Herkunftsstaat) is the Federal Republic of Germany.

19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

