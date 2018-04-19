|
19.04.2018 13:36:13
DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Serviceware SE / Home Member State
Serviceware SE hereby announces pursuant to Section § 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) that its home country (Herkunftsstaat) is the Federal Republic of Germany.
19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Serviceware SE
|Carl-Zeiss-Str. 16
|65520 Bad Camberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.serviceware.se
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
676487 19.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Servicewaremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Servicewaremehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}