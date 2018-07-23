<
23.07.2018 10:40:57

DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

23.07.2018 / 10:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme / 2. Tranche - 12. interim announcement

From July 16 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 62,952 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 2. Tranche of share buyback on May 04, 2018, was announced on May 03, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From July 16 to July 20, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume
repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR)
(number)
16-07-2018 13,025 76.80910 1,000,438.53
17-07-2018 12,780 78.31350 1,000,846.53
18-07-2018 12,337 81.10190 1,000,554.14
19-07-2018 12,345 81.04870 1,000,546.20
20-07-2018 12,465 80.27170 1,000,586.74
Total 62,952 79.4728 5,002,972.14

From May 04 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 5,855,504 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

From November 21, 2017 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 10,363,256 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, July 23, 2018


23.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

706887  23.07.2018 

