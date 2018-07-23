|
23.07.2018 10:40:57
DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback
Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information on issuer and content:
Name: Covestro AG
Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen
Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information relating to a buyback programme / 2. Tranche - 12. interim announcement
From July 16 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 62,952 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 2. Tranche of share buyback on May 04, 2018, was announced on May 03, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
From July 16 to July 20, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:
From May 04 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 5,855,504 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.
From November 21, 2017 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 10,363,256 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.
Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, July 23, 2018
23.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
706887 23.07.2018
