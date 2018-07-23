DGAP-CMS: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



23.07.2018 / 10:40

Subject: Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on issuer and content:

Name: Covestro AG

Address: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60, 51373 Leverkusen

Content of the publication: Covestro AG / Buyback programme

ISIN: DE0006062144

WKN: 606214

Disclosure according to Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information relating to a buyback programme / 2. Tranche - 12. interim announcement

From July 16 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 62,952 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG, Leverkusen ('Covestro' or 'the issuer'). Start of the 2. Tranche of share buyback on May 04, 2018, was announced on May 03, 2018, in accordance with Art. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The acquisition of the shares was conducted by a commissioned bank selected by the issuer and was solely effected via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

From July 16 to July 20, 2018, the total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume, each set out on a daily basis, amounted to:

Date Total number of Weighted average Aggregated volume repurchased shares price (EUR) (EUR) (number) 16-07-2018 13,025 76.80910 1,000,438.53 17-07-2018 12,780 78.31350 1,000,846.53 18-07-2018 12,337 81.10190 1,000,554.14 19-07-2018 12,345 81.04870 1,000,546.20 20-07-2018 12,465 80.27170 1,000,586.74 Total 62,952 79.4728 5,002,972.14

From May 04 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 5,855,504 shares had been acquired in the course of the 2. Tranche of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

From November 21, 2017 to July 20, 2018, a total number of 10,363,256 shares had been acquired in the course of the share buyback programme of Covestro AG.

Information with respect to the transactions relating to the tranche of the buyback programme is disclosed in accordance with Art. 2 (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 also on the website of the issuer under www.covestro.com/en/investors.

Leverkusen, July 23, 2018