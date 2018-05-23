DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today
announced it has named Ellen M. Costello, a veteran leader in the financial
industry, to the company's board of directors. Upon her appointment,
effective June 1, Costello will serve on the board's audit and finance
committees.
|14.02.18
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|01.11.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Hold
|Lake Street
|06.07.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|19.06.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Lake Street
|18.04.17
|Diebold Nixdorf Buy
|Feltl & Co.
