DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Bilfinger SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 47th Interim Reporting

Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information



30.07.2018 / 10:53

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

In the time period from July 23, 2018 until and including July 27, 2018, a number of 50,112 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on September 6, 2017 was disclosed on September 1, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Average price shares [EUR] 23. July 2018 10,152 42.4540 24. July 2018 10,060 42.8411 25. July 2018 10,065 42.8200 26. July 2018 9,952 43.3068 27. July 2018 9,883 43.6100

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of September 6, 2017 until and including July 27, 2018, amounts to 2,787,971 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.