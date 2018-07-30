<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.07.2018 10:53:57

DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Bilfinger SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 47th Interim Reporting
Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

30.07.2018 / 10:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

In the time period from July 23, 2018 until and including July 27, 2018, a number of 50,112 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on September 6, 2017 was disclosed on September 1, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Average price
shares [EUR]
23. July 2018 10,152 42.4540
24. July 2018 10,060 42.8411
25. July 2018 10,065 42.8200
26. July 2018 9,952 43.3068
27. July 2018 9,883 43.6100

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of September 6, 2017 until and including July 27, 2018, amounts to 2,787,971 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.


30.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5
68165 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709049  30.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bilfinger SEmehr Analysen

04.07.18 Bilfinger kaufen HSBC
19.06.18 Bilfinger kaufen DZ BANK
15.06.18 Bilfinger buy Commerzbank AG
14.06.18 Bilfinger kaufen DZ BANK
14.06.18 Bilfinger kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer an einer möglichen Erholung partizipieren
08:35
SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
27.07.18
AMD – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
23.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% Coupon p.a. JB Step-Down Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Renault, Volkswagen, Daimler
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kroatiens Kreditwürdigkeit verbessert sich
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bilfinger SE 43.26 1.64% Bilfinger SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Oerlikon-Aktie nach Getriebesparte-Verkauf im Aufwind
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
COSMO-VRP: Wir haben eine starke Pipeline
Auf Schleuderkurs: Wie sicher sind noch deutsche Auto-Aktien?
Kritik an Fed-Kurs - Auf welche Weise kann sich US-Präsident Trump in die Zinspolitik einmischen?
SMI verhalten -- DAX schwächer
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
Riesige Forschungsausgaben: An welchen neuen Produkten arbeitet Apple im Geheimen?
Nach verbalen Ausfällen: Sollte Elon Musk bei Tesla bleiben?
KW 30: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verhalten -- DAX schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Montag zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB