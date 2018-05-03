|
03.05.2018 19:27:14
DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Final Results
According to the preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2017 financial year, the group sales amount to 8.6 Mio. EUR (previous year 8.9 Mio. EUR) and are within the planned range of 8.5 to 9.0 Mio. EUR. The consolidated loss for the financial year 2017, however, amounts to -9.3 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR) with an operating income of -7.8 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR). As a result of the strategic realignment, the activities in the American market were subject to a comprehensive revaluation as planned. This resulted primarily in one-off effects of 7.0 Mio. EUR in impairments on intangible assets, on enterprise values and other restructuring measures.
The Management Board assumes that the consequences of the realignment have been completed with these measures and that the ifa systems Group will successfully conclude the 2018 financial year while concentrating on its core business.
The complete Annual Report 2017 shall be published on May 9, 2018 (first in German only).
Contact (informing person):
Jörg Polis
03-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ifa systems AG
|Augustinusstraße 11 b
|50226 Frechen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2234 93367-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2234 93367-30
|E-mail:
|info@ifasystems.de
|Internet:
|www.ifasystems.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007830788
|WKN:
|783078
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
682403 03-May-2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu ifa systems AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:27
|DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year (EQS Group)
|
19:27
|DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2017 (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.18
|DGAP-News: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
|
07.11.17
|DGAP-DD: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
|
07.11.17
|DGAP-DD: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
|
07.11.17
|DGAP-DD: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
|
07.11.17
|DGAP-DD: ifa systems AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ifa systems AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}