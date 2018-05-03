<
03.05.2018 19:27:14

DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Final Results
ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year

03-May-2018 / 19:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to the preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2017 financial year, the group sales amount to 8.6 Mio. EUR (previous year 8.9 Mio. EUR) and are within the planned range of 8.5 to 9.0 Mio. EUR. The consolidated loss for the financial year 2017, however, amounts to -9.3 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR) with an operating income of -7.8 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR). As a result of the strategic realignment, the activities in the American market were subject to a comprehensive revaluation as planned. This resulted primarily in one-off effects of 7.0 Mio. EUR in impairments on intangible assets, on enterprise values and other restructuring measures.

The Management Board assumes that the consequences of the realignment have been completed with these measures and that the ifa systems Group will successfully conclude the 2018 financial year while concentrating on its core business.

The complete Annual Report 2017 shall be published on May 9, 2018 (first in German only).
 

Contact (informing person):

Jörg Polis
Chairman of the Management Board

03-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ifa systems AG
Augustinusstraße 11 b
50226 Frechen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2234 93367-0
Fax: +49 (0)2234 93367-30
E-mail: info@ifasystems.de
Internet: www.ifasystems.de
ISIN: DE0007830788
WKN: 783078
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

682403  03-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=682403&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

