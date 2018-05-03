DGAP-Adhoc: ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): Final Results

ifa systems AG: Publication of preliminary figures for the 2017 financial year



03-May-2018 / 19:27 CET/CEST

According to the preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2017 financial year, the group sales amount to 8.6 Mio. EUR (previous year 8.9 Mio. EUR) and are within the planned range of 8.5 to 9.0 Mio. EUR. The consolidated loss for the financial year 2017, however, amounts to -9.3 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR) with an operating income of -7.8 Mio. EUR (previous year -2.2 Mio. EUR). As a result of the strategic realignment, the activities in the American market were subject to a comprehensive revaluation as planned. This resulted primarily in one-off effects of 7.0 Mio. EUR in impairments on intangible assets, on enterprise values and other restructuring measures.

The Management Board assumes that the consequences of the realignment have been completed with these measures and that the ifa systems Group will successfully conclude the 2018 financial year while concentrating on its core business.

The complete Annual Report 2017 shall be published on May 9, 2018 (first in German only).



Contact (informing person):

Jörg Polis

Chairman of the Management Board